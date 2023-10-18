The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at the post-Tom Brady Buccaneers

In the 424th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and special guest Ira Kaufman, columnist for JoeBucsFan.com and formerly of The Tampa Tribune, discuss the upcoming battle between the Falcons and the Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South. Also, Falcons coach Arthur Smith, defensive end Calais Campbell and wide receiver Van Jefferson stop by to discuss several issues.