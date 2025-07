WNBA All-Star Game: Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams, Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron among reserves

Williams has been in the league for six seasons, although she's missed time to play with France's national team. She's having a strong season for Seattle this year.

Washington rookies Iriafen and Citron join Dallas' Paige Bueckers as first-year players on the All-Star team. Bueckers was chosen as a starter. It's the first time that three rookies will be playing in the game since 2011.

Other reserves chosen include Seattle's Skylar Diggins, Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas, Atlanta's Rhyne Howard, Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell, Los Angeles' Kelsey Plum, Minnesota' Courtney Williams, Las Vegas' Jackie Young and Chicago's Angel Reese.

“It means a lot to go with these other two,” said Diggins, who will be making her seventh All-Star appearance, of playing with teammates Nneka Ogwumike and Williams.

The reserves were selected by the WNBA’s 13 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will draft their teams for the All-Star Game on July 19. First they'll chose from the eight other starters: Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Bueckers, Ogwumike, Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Aliyah Boston.

The All-Star teams will be revealed on Tuesday.

Some notable players left off the team were Washington's Brittney Sykes, Atlanta's Brionna Jones, New York's Natasha Cloud and Los Angeles' Dearica Hamby.

Connecticut was the only team without an All-Star selection.

