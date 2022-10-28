Sunday’s X-factor: D’Onta Foreman stepping up for Panthers vs. Falcons

Foreman was with the Falcons briefly in 2021 before surfacing back in Tennessee, where he performed well after Derrick Henry was injured. He rushed for 566 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Titans in 2021.

“He ran well last week; he’s a strong runner. That’s why everybody liked him coming out of Texas,” Smith said. “Enjoyed working with him. You can see with McCaffrey gone, he had his opportunity, and he made the most of it last week.”

The Falcons liked Foreman, but elected to stick with Qadree Ollison last season. Foreman was signed Aug. 9, 2021 and released Aug. 31 and re-signed to the practice squad. He was released Sept. 3.

“I’m sure he’ll be ready to go,” Smith said. “He’s played in some big games. He’s played some big games for Tennessee last year and the year before.”

Foreman is tough to bring down once he gets a head of steam.

“So, we’ve got to make sure that we rally and tackle Foreman,” Smith said.

