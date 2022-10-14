Sunday hot seat: Falcons’ linebackers must stop 49ers’ rushing attack

“He doesn’t mess around,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He knows himself, he puts his foot down and goes forward.”

He broke loose for a 41-yard gain against the Panthers.

“You look at that long run that he had, one versus the Rams and then the one that he had in the first quarter versus Carolina,” Shanahan said. “He gets a big lane, but a lot of people, they get that big lane, and they see that one guy left, and they start to stop and set up a really big move to make that guy miss.

“You don’t even see Jeff make a move because he just goes to space and takes it right away, changes the angle of the guy. So, he plays so fast, hits it so hard, and he usually always gets a little bit more than you block it for you.”

The Falcons are aware.

“They are a physical, run-the-ball-first team,” Andersen said. “We know that. We’re going to bring our hard hats and get after them in the run game.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD