Sunday hot seat: Falcons’ linebackers must stop 49ers’ rushing attack

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons are no stranger to 49ers running back Jeff Wilson.
Inside linebackers Rashaan Evans and Troy Andersen are on the hot seat as the Falcons face the 49ers and attempt to slow Wilson and the 49ers’ rushing attack. The teams will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Wilson rushed 21 times for 110 yards against the Falcons in a 31-13 San Francisco win last season in Santa Clara, California.
Wilson is coming off a fine showing in the 37-15 win over the Panthers on Sunday, when he rushed 17 times for 120 yards and a touchdown.
The 49ers rush for 138.8 yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL. The Falcons’ run defense gives up 114.8, which ranks 17th.
“He doesn’t mess around,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He knows himself, he puts his foot down and goes forward.”
He broke loose for a 41-yard gain against the Panthers.
“You look at that long run that he had, one versus the Rams and then the one that he had in the first quarter versus Carolina,” Shanahan said. “He gets a big lane, but a lot of people, they get that big lane, and they see that one guy left, and they start to stop and set up a really big move to make that guy miss.
“You don’t even see Jeff make a move because he just goes to space and takes it right away, changes the angle of the guy. So, he plays so fast, hits it so hard, and he usually always gets a little bit more than you block it for you.”
The Falcons are aware.
“They are a physical, run-the-ball-first team,” Andersen said. “We know that. We’re going to bring our hard hats and get after them in the run game.”
