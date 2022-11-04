Stat corner: A look at Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

BreakingNews
High turnout expected as Georgia early voting concludes Friday
FLOWERY BRANCH – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who played through a rib injury earlier this season, is off to a great start heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons (1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Herbert, who is coming off the bye week, has completed 203 of 308 passes (65.9%) for 2,009 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a passer rating of 91.8.

“Justin is one of the top players in the league,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “He’s playing at a really high level.”

Herbert suffered a rib injury in the second game of the season in a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. He finished the game.

He played the following week against Jacksonville and was less than 100%. The Jaguars beat the Chargers 38-10 on Sept. 25.

“He has experienced a lot this season,” Staley said. “For the first time, you know, starting with the (rib) injury that he had to deal with. His first time as a pro that he’s had to deal with one of those. He showed a lot of resiliency as a player.”

After the loss to Jacksonville, Herbert led the Chargers on a three-game winning streak.

“He has had to do it without a lot of key weapons,” Staley said. “We’ve had a bunch of receivers down, tight ends, backs and a couple of linemen. So, he’s been able to really prove himself under some tough circumstances, and that’s what the NFL is about.”

With left tackle Rashawn Slater out with a torn bicep, former Georgia standout Jamaree Salyer, a sixth-round (195th overall) pick, has started the past four games and protects Herbert’s blind side.

“Jamaree is one of us,” Staley said. “He’s tough. He’s rugged. He’s smart. He’s versatile. I have a really good relationship with (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart. We’re sure glad that we drafted him.”

