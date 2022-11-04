Stat corner: A look at Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

“He has experienced a lot this season,” Staley said. “For the first time, you know, starting with the (rib) injury that he had to deal with. His first time as a pro that he’s had to deal with one of those. He showed a lot of resiliency as a player.”

After the loss to Jacksonville, Herbert led the Chargers on a three-game winning streak.

“He has had to do it without a lot of key weapons,” Staley said. “We’ve had a bunch of receivers down, tight ends, backs and a couple of linemen. So, he’s been able to really prove himself under some tough circumstances, and that’s what the NFL is about.”

With left tackle Rashawn Slater out with a torn bicep, former Georgia standout Jamaree Salyer, a sixth-round (195th overall) pick, has started the past four games and protects Herbert’s blind side.

“Jamaree is one of us,” Staley said. “He’s tough. He’s rugged. He’s smart. He’s versatile. I have a really good relationship with (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart. We’re sure glad that we drafted him.”

