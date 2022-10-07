BreakingNews
Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
ajc logo
X

Stat corner: A look at Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Falcons wide receivers Russell Gage, who left in free agency, and Julio Jones, who was traded to Tennessee in 2021, are part of Tampa Bay’s wide receiving corps.

Gage signed a three-year, $30 million deal over the offseason and was recruited by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He has caught 21 of 25 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Gage was busy in the 14-12 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, as he caught 12 of 13 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Jones, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract after one season in Tennessee, played in Week 1 and then missed two games with a knee injury. He played while hurt last week. He has caught 4 of 7 targets for 76 yards.

They will face their former team when the Falcons and Bucs meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Gage has noticed one thing about the Falcons since he left.

“They are wearing the black uniforms more,” Gage told the Tampa-area media Wednesday.

Gage said the Falcons tried to match his offer from the Bucs, but believes the negotiations became too pricey for the salary-cap strapped franchise.

“At one point in time, yeah,” Gage said. “I think it was. I mean it became a little you know, undeniable.”

Gage had a scouting report on the Falcons’ defense for his new teammates.

“I mean, honestly, the defense looks pretty similar,” Gage said. “I know (coordinator Dean Pees). He mixes a lot of coverage up. He plays a lot of different coverages. He’ll run a linebacker out there at corner and still play Cover-2.

“I know him, and he does all kinds of things like that. Nothing has really changed too much. But there’s definitely ways to attack.”

He also has looked at the Falcons’ reconfigured offense.

“With (quarterback Marcus) Mariota, they want to get him out of the pocket, and things like that,” Gage said.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chip Towers

‘Stegemania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins, Falcons and Georgia Tech lose
19h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

What went wrong for Atlanta United? Where to start ...
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

NFC South: Saints trying to stop 3-game slide; Matt Rhule watch in Carolina
1h ago
3 key matchups: Falcons at Buccaneers
2h ago
On the hot seat Sunday: Falcons’ running back committee
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
22h ago
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top