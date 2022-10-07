Stat corner: A look at Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Julio Jones

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Gage has noticed one thing about the Falcons since he left.

“They are wearing the black uniforms more,” Gage told the Tampa-area media Wednesday.

Gage said the Falcons tried to match his offer from the Bucs, but believes the negotiations became too pricey for the salary-cap strapped franchise.

“At one point in time, yeah,” Gage said. “I think it was. I mean it became a little you know, undeniable.”

Gage had a scouting report on the Falcons’ defense for his new teammates.

“I mean, honestly, the defense looks pretty similar,” Gage said. “I know (coordinator Dean Pees). He mixes a lot of coverage up. He plays a lot of different coverages. He’ll run a linebacker out there at corner and still play Cover-2.

“I know him, and he does all kinds of things like that. Nothing has really changed too much. But there’s definitely ways to attack.”

He also has looked at the Falcons’ reconfigured offense.

“With (quarterback Marcus) Mariota, they want to get him out of the pocket, and things like that,” Gage said.

