ajc logo
X

Stat corner: A look at Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Over the offseason, the Falcons and the Browns each pursued quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Falcons were considered the leaders in the clubhouse, before the Browns jumped back into the derby with a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal.

Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The Browns have turned to Jacoby Brissett as their place-holder quarterback.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Brissett has completed 61 of 92 passes (66.3%) for 596 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He has a passer rating of 94.3.

“Yeah, strong arm, very smart player,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s hard to bring down. The first guys – it’s kind of like the theme of their team – if we don’t wrap up and tackle well, he can extend plays when you get to him.”

Brissett played one of his better games against the Falcons.

On Sept. 22, 2019, Brissett led the Colts to a 27-24 win. He completed 28 of 37 passes for 310 yards and finished with a 118.1 passer rating.

ExploreWhere to watch, listen, stream Browns at Falcons

Brissett, who played at Florida and N.C. State, is 16-24 as an NFL starter. He was drafted in the third round (91st overall) by New England in 2016 and played for the Colts from 2017-20. He was with Miami last season.

Brissett doesn’t mind that the Browns are leaning heavily on their rushing attack.

“I don’t care,” Brissett said. “It is working. Doesn’t matter to me.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings19h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Weekend Predictions: Falcons lose, Georgia rolls
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Pitt
18h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
10h ago

Five things to know about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris O'Meara

NFC South: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes to battle Sunday night
1h ago
3 key matchups: Browns at Falcons
1h ago
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota must eliminate his ballhandling miscues
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top