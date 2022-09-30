Stat corner: A look at Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett

On Sept. 22, 2019, Brissett led the Colts to a 27-24 win. He completed 28 of 37 passes for 310 yards and finished with a 118.1 passer rating.

Brissett, who played at Florida and N.C. State, is 16-24 as an NFL starter. He was drafted in the third round (91st overall) by New England in 2016 and played for the Colts from 2017-20. He was with Miami last season.

Brissett doesn’t mind that the Browns are leaning heavily on their rushing attack.

“I don’t care,” Brissett said. “It is working. Doesn’t matter to me.”

