Stat corner: A look at Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Over the offseason, the Falcons and the Browns each pursued quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Falcons were considered the leaders in the clubhouse, before the Browns jumped back into the derby with a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal.
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The Browns have turned to Jacoby Brissett as their place-holder quarterback.
Brissett has completed 61 of 92 passes (66.3%) for 596 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He has a passer rating of 94.3.
“Yeah, strong arm, very smart player,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s hard to bring down. The first guys – it’s kind of like the theme of their team – if we don’t wrap up and tackle well, he can extend plays when you get to him.”
Brissett played one of his better games against the Falcons.
On Sept. 22, 2019, Brissett led the Colts to a 27-24 win. He completed 28 of 37 passes for 310 yards and finished with a 118.1 passer rating.
Brissett, who played at Florida and N.C. State, is 16-24 as an NFL starter. He was drafted in the third round (91st overall) by New England in 2016 and played for the Colts from 2017-20. He was with Miami last season.
Brissett doesn’t mind that the Browns are leaning heavily on their rushing attack.
“I don’t care,” Brissett said. “It is working. Doesn’t matter to me.”
