WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Where to watch, listen, stream Browns at Falcons

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the Browns (2-1) face the Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS. Play-by-Play: Beth Mowins. Analyst: Tiki Barber.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 113 or 229 and on the SXM App. Browns – 109 or 387 and on the SXM App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

