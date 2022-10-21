Stat corner: A look at Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Burrow has completed 152 of 228 passes (66.7%) for 1,616 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Bengals have started using more read-pass-option (RPO) plays to help slow defenses. Burrow was sacked a league-leading 51 times last season and has been sacked 21 times this season.

“Every week is going to be different,” Burrow said to the Cincinnati media on Wednesday. “Last week, we were able to get the RPOs going. We’ll see how the week goes and see what we end up doing this week. But, you know, I feel good about where we’re at.”

The Falcons like Burrow and his personality.

“I’m a very confident person myself,” Hall said. “I like that he exudes his confidence out on the field and in interviews. It’s a hard league, especially when you are playing quarterback.”

