Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Bengals

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game when the Falcons (3-3) face the Bengals (3-3) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin. Analyst: Robert Smith. Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons: 158 or 386 and on the SXM App. Bengals – 113 or 228 and on the SXM App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

