Snap counts in Falcons’ loss to Jets on Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Here are snap counts and play-time percentages from the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on Monday:
Name Offense Special teams
Leroy Watson T 27 42% 2 7%
Ryan Neuzil G 27 42% 2 7%
Tyler Vrabel T 27 42% 2 7%
Jonotthan Harrison C 27 42%
Justin Shaffer G 27 42%
Desmond Ridder QB 26 40%
Anthony Firkser TE 25 38% 4 15%
MyCole Pruitt TE 25 38%
Feleipe Franks QB 24 37% 5 19%
Colby Gossett G 23 35% 4 15%
Rick Leonard T 23 35% 4 15%
Jalen Mayfield G 23 35% 2 7%
Germain Ifedi T 23 35%
Caleb Huntley RB 23 35%
Matt Hennessy C 23 35%
Tyler Allgeier RB 22 34% 8 30%
John FitzPatrick TE 22 34%
KeeSean Johnson WR 20 31% 3 11%
Jared Bernhardt WR 19 29% 5 19%
Geronimo Allison WR 18 28% 5 19%
Parker Hesse TE 17 26% 8 30%
Frank Darby WR 17 26% 7 26%
Damiere Byrd WR 16 25%
Qadree Ollison RB 15 23% 6 22%
Drew Dalman C 15 23% 4 15%
Elijah Wilkinson T 15 23% 2 7%
Jake Matthews T 15 23% 2 7%
Chris Lindstrom G 15 23% 2 7%
Kaleb McGary T 15 23% 2 7%
Marcus Mariota QB 15 23%
John Raine TE 14 22% 6 22%
KhaDarel Hodge WR 12 18% 1 4%
Bryan Edwards WR 12 18%
Stanley Berryhill WR 11 17% 2 7%
Cameron Batson WR 9 14% 4 15%
Avery Williams RB 8 12% 6 22%
Keith Smith FB 6 9% 4 15%
Olamide Zaccheaus WR 6 9% 1 4%
Damien Williams RB 4 6%
Kyle Pitts TE 3 5%
Cordarelle Patterson RB 1 2%
Name Defense Special teams
Nathan Landman LB 32 56% 7 26%
Troy Andersen LB 32 56% 3 11%
Corey Ballentine CB 31 54% 3 11%
Teez Tabor FS 29 51% 8 30%
Lafayette Pitts CB 29 51% 7 26%
Timothy Horne DT 26 46% 5 19%
Abdullah Anderson DE 25 44% 3 11%
Dorian Etheridge LB 24 42% 9 33%
Dean Marlowe SS 23 40% 13 48%
Mike Ford CB 23 40% 9 33%
Darren Hall CB 23 40% 4 15%
DeAngelo Malone LB 22 39% 13 48%
Arnold Ebiketie LB 22 39% 9 33%
Jordan Brailford LB 22 39% 8 30%
Henry Black SS 21 37% 13 48%
Matt Hankins DB 21 37% 7 26%
Nick Thurman DE 18 32% 5 19%
Dee Alford DB 18 32% 3 11%
Quinton Bell LB 16 28% 13 48%
Jalen Dalton DT 16 28% 5 19%
Erik Harris FS 15 26% 10 37%
Derrick Tangelo DT 14 25% 1 4%
Kuony Deng LB 13 23% 4 15%
Richie Grant SS 13 23% 3 11%
Rashaan Evans LB 13 23%
Mykal Walker LB 13 23%
Jaylinn Hawkins FS 13 23%
Adetokunbo Ogundeji LB 11 19% 1 4%
Lorenzo Carter LB 11 19%
Darrion Daniels DT 10 18% 1 4%
Ta’Quon Graham DE 10 18%
Anthony Rush DT 8 14%
A.J. Terrell CB 5 9% 1 4%
Corey Hayward CB 5 9% 1 4%
Bradley Pinion P 11 41%
Liam McCullough LS 8 30%
Younghoe Koo K 6 22%
The Bow Chronicles
About the Author