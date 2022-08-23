BreakingNews
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
Snap counts in Falcons' loss to Jets on Monday

Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, below, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, below, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Here are snap counts and play-time percentages from the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on Monday:

Name Offense Special teams

Leroy Watson T 27 42% 2 7%

Ryan Neuzil G 27 42% 2 7%

Tyler Vrabel T 27 42% 2 7%

Jonotthan Harrison C 27 42%

Justin Shaffer G 27 42%

Desmond Ridder QB 26 40%

Anthony Firkser TE 25 38% 4 15%

MyCole Pruitt TE 25 38%

Feleipe Franks QB 24 37% 5 19%

Colby Gossett G 23 35% 4 15%

Rick Leonard T 23 35% 4 15%

Jalen Mayfield G 23 35% 2 7%

Germain Ifedi T 23 35%

Caleb Huntley RB 23 35%

Matt Hennessy C 23 35%

Tyler Allgeier RB 22 34% 8 30%

John FitzPatrick TE 22 34%

KeeSean Johnson WR 20 31% 3 11%

Jared Bernhardt WR 19 29% 5 19%

Geronimo Allison WR 18 28% 5 19%

Parker Hesse TE 17 26% 8 30%

Frank Darby WR 17 26% 7 26%

Damiere Byrd WR 16 25%

Qadree Ollison RB 15 23% 6 22%

Drew Dalman C 15 23% 4 15%

Elijah Wilkinson T 15 23% 2 7%

Jake Matthews T 15 23% 2 7%

Chris Lindstrom G 15 23% 2 7%

Kaleb McGary T 15 23% 2 7%

Marcus Mariota QB 15 23%

John Raine TE 14 22% 6 22%

KhaDarel Hodge WR 12 18% 1 4%

Bryan Edwards WR 12 18%

Stanley Berryhill WR 11 17% 2 7%

Cameron Batson WR 9 14% 4 15%

Avery Williams RB 8 12% 6 22%

Keith Smith FB 6 9% 4 15%

Olamide Zaccheaus WR 6 9% 1 4%

Damien Williams RB 4 6%

Kyle Pitts TE 3 5%

Cordarelle Patterson RB 1 2%

Name Defense Special teams

Nathan Landman LB 32 56% 7 26%

Troy Andersen LB 32 56% 3 11%

Corey Ballentine CB 31 54% 3 11%

Teez Tabor FS 29 51% 8 30%

Lafayette Pitts CB 29 51% 7 26%

Timothy Horne DT 26 46% 5 19%

Abdullah Anderson DE 25 44% 3 11%

Dorian Etheridge LB 24 42% 9 33%

Dean Marlowe SS 23 40% 13 48%

Mike Ford CB 23 40% 9 33%

Darren Hall CB 23 40% 4 15%

DeAngelo Malone LB 22 39% 13 48%

Arnold Ebiketie LB 22 39% 9 33%

Jordan Brailford LB 22 39% 8 30%

Henry Black SS 21 37% 13 48%

Matt Hankins DB 21 37% 7 26%

Nick Thurman DE 18 32% 5 19%

Dee Alford DB 18 32% 3 11%

Quinton Bell LB 16 28% 13 48%

Jalen Dalton DT 16 28% 5 19%

Erik Harris FS 15 26% 10 37%

Derrick Tangelo DT 14 25% 1 4%

Kuony Deng LB 13 23% 4 15%

Richie Grant SS 13 23% 3 11%

Rashaan Evans LB 13 23%

Mykal Walker LB 13 23%

Jaylinn Hawkins FS 13 23%

Adetokunbo Ogundeji LB 11 19% 1 4%

Lorenzo Carter LB 11 19%

Darrion Daniels DT 10 18% 1 4%

Ta’Quon Graham DE 10 18%

Anthony Rush DT 8 14%

A.J. Terrell CB 5 9% 1 4%

Corey Hayward CB 5 9% 1 4%

Bradley Pinion P 11 41%

Liam McCullough LS 8 30%

Younghoe Koo K 6 22%

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

