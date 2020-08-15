Falcons’ Keith Smith activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Smith re-signed with the Falcons on a three-year contract worth up to $5.5 million in March.

Smith, a six-year pro, first signed with the Falcons on Sept. 2. Last season, Smith played in 16 games and made five starts. He led the team with eight special-teams tackles and two special-teams forced fumbles.

Smith, who played at San Jose State, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014.

