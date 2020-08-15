Falcons’ Keith Smith activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons fullback Keith Smith, who’s been on the reserve/COVID-19 LIST since July 29, previously announced that he’s been cleared to enter the team facilities on Thursday. He was officially activated by the team on Saturday.
Veterans reported July 28 and had to pass a battery of COVID-19 tests to enter the facilities.
“No more COVID Reserve list BS,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.
So far, seven Falcons have been placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Six have been activated from the list. Safety Jamal Carter, who has started the acclimation process, remains on the list.
Smith, Carter, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Smith re-signed with the Falcons on a three-year contract worth up to $5.5 million in March.
Smith, a six-year pro, first signed with the Falcons on Sept. 2. Last season, Smith played in 16 games and made five starts. He led the team with eight special-teams tackles and two special-teams forced fumbles.
Smith, who played at San Jose State, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014.
