Saints stomp out Falcons faint playoff hopes, 48-17

Saints quarterback Derek Carr completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and tossed four touchdown passes. He had a passer rating of 145.5.

Ridder completed 22 of 30 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 111.9 before giving way to Logan Woodside in the fourth quarter.

Woodside promptly tossed an interception to Tyrann Mathieu and the Saints tacked on another late TD with 1:10 to play.

The Falcons finish 7-10 on the season, while the Saints improved to 9-8.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank wants to go through his regular end-of season review before he talks to the media, a team spokesman said before the game. In his most recent interview, he said he’d review coach Arthur Smith’s status after the season.

Smith completed year three of his six-year contract and has posted a 21-30 mark.

The Falcons were hoping to return to respectability in Smith’s third season, but finished in third place in the division. With the easiest schedule in the league, the Falcons were hoping to end their playoff drought, which has now reached six seasons.

Ridder tossed his 12th interception of the season early in the third quarter and things went downhill from there. The defense was torched for two touchdowns passes and then Ridder bobbled a wayward shot gun snap in the fourth quarter that the Saints recovered.

With the chance to cut the lead to seven points, the Falcons stalled on the 1-yard line. Operating from a shot gun formation on third down, running back Cordarrelle Patterson was stuffed for a yard loss by Saints defensive tackle Carl Granderson. On fourth down, Ridder’s pass for Bijan Robinson in the end zone was incomplete.

The season was basically over at that point.

The Falcons flashed some big-play capacity, but were tied 17-17 at halftime.

Ridder connected with Scotty Miller for a 56-yard gain and Robinson took a 4-yard pass and turned it into a 71-yard touchdown.

After Miller’s play, the Falcons scored when Ridder tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith. It was a seven-play, 79-yard drive on their first possession after the defense had forced a punt.

The Falcons overcame a personal foul penalty by tight end MyCole Pruitt that moved them from the 2-yard line to the 17.

Saints answered with a touchdown drive. Carr tossed a nice back-shoulder fade to wide receiver A.T. Perry for an 18-yard touchdown.

Robinson then made the Saints pay. On second down-and-6 from the 29, Robinson caught a pass at the 33 and took it to the end zone to make it 14-7.

The Saints wouldn’t go away.

Carr directed a 16-play, 75-yard drive. The Saints converted on two third downs and one fourth down to keep it moving. Running back Kendre Miller finished the drive with a 3-yard run as they took 8:09 off the clock.

After an exchange of punts, the Falcons were backed up at their 7 and couldn’t get a drive started. Bradley Pinion shanked his punt for 27 yards. The defense did a good job to hold the Saints to a 24-yard field goal by Blake Grupe to make it 17-14.

Ridder quickly move the Falcons into position for a 30-yard field goal by Koo for the halftime margin.

The Saints took control in the third quarter after Ridder tossed an interception to cornerback Alontae Taylor. Carr tossed touchdown passes to Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to open up a 31-17 lead.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III was in coverage on Olave’s 26-yard score and safety Richie Grant was scrambling back to Shaheed on his 39-yard touchdown grab.

The Saints added a 24-yard field goal by Grupe and then another 6-yard touchdown pass to Perry after the bobbled snap.