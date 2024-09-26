Saints quarterback Derek Carr is off to a hot start

FLOWERY BRANCH — Saints quarterback Derek Carr is off to a fast start this season.

Carr, who has completed 44 of 64 passes (68.8%) for 585 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, has the Saints off to a 2-1 start. The face the Falcons (1-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Derek Carr, when clean and everything is going right, he is an absolute stud in this league,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You’ve got to affect the passer, and that goes for everybody. But, if you can find a way to affect him. ... I have had some very highly competitive battles versus Derek Carr throughout the years, whether he’s been in Oakland, wherever he’s been, now a Saint. Last year versus him, when we jumped ahead, and he came roaring back.”