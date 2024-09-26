Breaking: Hurricane Helene is now a category 3 storm
Atlanta Falcons

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is off to a hot start

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Saints quarterback Derek Carr is off to a fast start this season.

Carr, who has completed 44 of 64 passes (68.8%) for 585 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, has the Saints off to a 2-1 start. The face the Falcons (1-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Derek Carr, when clean and everything is going right, he is an absolute stud in this league,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You’ve got to affect the passer, and that goes for everybody. But, if you can find a way to affect him. ... I have had some very highly competitive battles versus Derek Carr throughout the years, whether he’s been in Oakland, wherever he’s been, now a Saint. Last year versus him, when we jumped ahead, and he came roaring back.”

Morris was referring to a 30-22 win by the Rams over the Saints on Dec. 21, 2023, when Morris was the Rams’ defensive coordinator.

The Rams jumped to a 30-7 lead, but Carr’s rally came up short.

“We’ve got to find ways to affect Derek Carr,” Morris said. “He’s playing very well.”

