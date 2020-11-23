Matt Ryan was under constant duress in loss to Saints

“They did a good job of rushing different packages the entire day, stressing our pass protection,” Ryan said. “They did a good job of covering on the back end. I’ve got to tip my hat to them. We have to play better in a couple of weeks when we see them again.”

The Falcons had won three of their past four games against teams with losing records in Minnesota, Carolina and Denver. The game against the Saints was a chance to post a win over a legitimate playoff contender.

“You’ve got to give the Saints credit,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said when asked about Ryan’s play. “They did a great job on defense. Their defensive backs did a nice job of limiting us on what we were able to do. Those guys came out and had a great game plan for us.”

The Falcons started off fine, but could not keep the Saints’ pass rush under control.

“They did a nice job of keeping Matt under control,” Morris said. “They did a nice job of really keeping our receivers under control. You have to give those guys credit with what they were able to do.”

Ryan said the Falcons made some halftime adjustments, but they didn’t help to slow down the Saints’ pass rushers.

“We had some different protection schemes,” Ryan said. “We were keeping five and six and helping with a seventh. Again, it was just one of those days. We have to find a way to be better. We didn’t do a good enough job today.”

The Falcons were held to a season-low 52 rushing yards.

“They are playing well, there’s no doubt about it,” Ryan said. “They’ve been playing well all year and giving people trouble at different times. Again, my hat is off to them. They played really well. We have to find a way to be better in a couple of weeks when we see them.”

The Falcons never went to their screen-and-draw game to slow down the Saints’ rush. They kept trying to throw deep routes which took more time and made it harder for the linemen to pass protect.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is sacked by Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis in the second half Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in New Orleans. (Butch Dill/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

“I think we just needed to be better on first down,” Ryan said. “In the third quarter, on first and second downs we got behind the chains pretty much. We put ourselves in really tough third down positions that you are not going to convert at a high clip. I felt we came out and we didn’t play great in the third quarter and we got behind in the game in the chains a little too much coming out of the half.”

Also, wide receiver Julio Jones was in and out of the game with tightness in his hamstring.

Explore Falcons receivers struggle without Julio Jones

“I think it’s always tough, anytime that he goes down,” Ryan said. “It’s hard to replace that production and it also changes how teams defend us. But it’s not an excuse.

“We have got to find a way with the guys out there to be better. That’s going to take all of the guys on our offense, 22, 23 guys deep. We have to find a way to be productive.”

Ryan wouldn’t say if the offensive line loss the battles against the more physical Saints.

“I just think we’ve got to be more efficient on early downs, first and second down to get further into drives,” Ryan said. “When we run the football the best as we get into drives, six, eight, 10 plays into we start to run the football and wear people down. We really didn’t have many drives like that today.”

The Falcons play the Las Vegas Raiders before their rematch with the Saints on Dec. 6.

“It’s going to be a quick turnaround,” Ryan said. “Obviously, we’ve got (Las) Vegas next week and they are playing very well. So, we have to focus on that, be better and get a win next week. We’ll see these guys in two weeks and hopefully we’ll have a different outcome.”

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

