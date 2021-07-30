Falcons rookie Jalen Mayfield getting action at right tackle

“You’d love to have everybody healthy, it’s just not going to happen,” Smith said. “That’s not the reality in the NFL. So you have to attack. You can’t spend a lot of energy (thinking) what if this guy was here? He’s not. That’s where a guy like Jalen (comes in).

Smith said it’s too early to tell if Mayfield is better inside at guard or outside at right tackle.

“We know what he played in college and how we evaluated him,” Smith said. “We think he has the skill set that gives him a chance inside as well. It just depends on the health of our team.

“Is he going to earn that spot out there at right tackle? If he’s not, we’ve got to make the right decision. If he’s not going to play right tackle, he has to be able to play inside or play multiple spots.”

