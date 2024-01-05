Results: AJC poll reflects dissatisfaction with Arthur Smith

The Falcons fan base has weighed in … and the overwhelming majority of respondents to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s poll concerning the future of Arthur Smith want to move on from the head coach.
The AJC posted a poll online earlier this week. As of Friday morning, more than 1,800 readers voted in the poll.
The results were as follows:
Move on: No real improvement in three seasons – 75.84%
Retain: Let the rebuild continue at least one more season – 21.01%
Retain: If they make the playoffs, that’s a step forward – 3.14%
The Falcons have one more regular-season game remaining. They play at the Saints on Sunday. If the Falcons win, and the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers, the Falcons will win the NFC South and earn a playoff spot.
There is much at stake in the final game despite the guarantee that the Falcons will finish with a losing record again.
We’ve left the poll open, for those you would like to cast a vote. Owner Arthur Blank will have the only vote that matters.
