Results: AJC poll reflects dissatisfaction with Arthur Smith

The Falcons fan base has weighed in … and the overwhelming majority of respondents to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s poll concerning the future of Arthur Smith want to move on from the head coach.

The AJC posted a poll online earlier this week. As of Friday morning, more than 1,800 readers voted in the poll.

The results were as follows:

Move on: No real improvement in three seasons – 75.84%

Retain: Let the rebuild continue at least one more season – 21.01%

Retain: If they make the playoffs, that’s a step forward – 3.14%

The Falcons have one more regular-season game remaining. They play at the Saints on Sunday. If the Falcons win, and the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers, the Falcons will win the NFC South and earn a playoff spot.

There is much at stake in the final game despite the guarantee that the Falcons will finish with a losing record again.

We’ve left the poll open, for those you would like to cast a vote. Owner Arthur Blank will have the only vote that matters.

