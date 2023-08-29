BreakingNews
Report: Falcons to work out Malcolm Butler

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, who are thin at cornerback because of injuries, are set to work out veteran Malcolm Butler on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of television station KPRC in Houston.

Butler, 33, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, has not played since the 2020 NFL season. He has played with the Patriots and Titans.

Butler is known for intercepting a Russell Wilson pass intended for Ricardo Lockett late in that Super Bowl. He has played 100 games and has 17 interceptions and 82 pass breakups.

Cornerbacks Jeff Okudah (ankle) and Mike Hughes (soft tissue injury) are hurt for the Falcons.

