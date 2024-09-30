Breaking: Braves lose first game of doubleheader, face elimination
Report: Falcons to sign Rashaan Evans to practice squad

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during Falcons training camp at the Falcons practice facility Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who led the Falcons in tackles with 159 in 2022, is set to be signed to the team’s practice squad, according to a report by ESPN.

Evans, 28, who was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2018 draft by the Titans, played nine games last season with the Cowboys. Evans is 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds.

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who had 16 tackles and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown, suffered a knee injury with 3:57 to play in the 26-24 win over the Saints on Sunday.

“Troy is day to day, obviously, a short-week,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “The same as last night. He’s hurting pretty good. We’ll kind of see where he goes this week. See where he’s listed at and what he can do for us, if anything.”

Rookie JD Bertrand, a local standout who played at Blessed Trinity High and Notre Dame, came on to finish the game.

The Falcons were already thin at inside linebacker with Nate Landman on injured reserve.

Landman is eligible to return from injured reserved after the Falcons play the Bucs on Thursday.

Before signing Evans, the Falcons had inside linebackers Josh Woods and Monty Rice on the practice squad.

The Falcons are struggling on first downs and with stopping the run. The Saints amassed 173 yards over 30 first down plays (5.7 per play) on Sunday. The Falcons are giving up 145.5 yards rushing per game, which is tied for 25th out of 32.

