Report: Falcons to sign Rashaan Evans to practice squad

“Troy is day to day, obviously, a short-week,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “The same as last night. He’s hurting pretty good. We’ll kind of see where he goes this week. See where he’s listed at and what he can do for us, if anything.”

Rookie JD Bertrand, a local standout who played at Blessed Trinity High and Notre Dame, came on to finish the game.

The Falcons were already thin at inside linebacker with Nate Landman on injured reserve.

Landman is eligible to return from injured reserved after the Falcons play the Bucs on Thursday.

Before signing Evans, the Falcons had inside linebackers Josh Woods and Monty Rice on the practice squad.

The Falcons are struggling on first downs and with stopping the run. The Saints amassed 173 yards over 30 first down plays (5.7 per play) on Sunday. The Falcons are giving up 145.5 yards rushing per game, which is tied for 25th out of 32.