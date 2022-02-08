Hamburger icon
Rams’ Sean McVay heads up Georgia Super Bowl LVI contingent

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Rams head coach Sean McVay, a graduate of The Marist School in DeKalb County, looks ahead to Sunday's game while reflecting on the Super Bowl 53 loss to NE.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

When the Bengals and Rams meeting in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be several connections to Georgia, starting with Rams head coach Sean McVay, who went to Marist, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played at the University of Georgia.

McVay’s coaching staff also has several Georgia connections including former Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris (2015-2020), who’s the defensive coordinator.

McVay also has former Falcons assistant Joe DeCamillis (1997-2006), former Falcons and Georgia running back Thomas Brown (Tucker) is the assistant head coach/running backs for the Rams.

Nick Jones, who played at Georgia (2003-06) and is from Bowdon, is an offensive assistant. Jones was a grad assistant at Georgia (2010-11) and coaching fellow with the Falcons in 2020. Marcus Dixon, of Rome, is the assistant defensive line coach.

In the addition to Stafford, the Rams have defensive end Leonard Floyd (Eastman and Georgia), offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum (McEachern High and Clemson), running back Sony Michel (Georgia), linebacker Ernest Jones (Ware County and South Carolina) and former Falcons wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell (2020).

The Bengals with Georgia connections include tight end C.J. Uzomah (North Gwinnett and Auburn), center Trey Hill (Houston County and Georgia), former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen, safety Vonn Bell (Ridgeland High), cornerback Mike Helton (Sandy Creek), defensive end Cameron Sample (Shiloh) and offensive tackle D’Ante Smith (Grovetown High).

