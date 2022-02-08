Rams’ Sean McVay heads up Georgia Super Bowl LVI contingent

Nick Jones, who played at Georgia (2003-06) and is from Bowdon, is an offensive assistant. Jones was a grad assistant at Georgia (2010-11) and coaching fellow with the Falcons in 2020. Marcus Dixon, of Rome, is the assistant defensive line coach.

In the addition to Stafford, the Rams have defensive end Leonard Floyd (Eastman and Georgia), offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum (McEachern High and Clemson), running back Sony Michel (Georgia), linebacker Ernest Jones (Ware County and South Carolina) and former Falcons wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell (2020).