Rams’ Matthew Stafford ready for his first Super Bowl

Stafford is set to play in his first Super Bowl, when the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“My first thought was man, I was excited,” said Stafford, who requested a trade after 12 seasons and a 74-90-1 record as starter. “You know, I was excited about the opportunity to come to Los Angeles play for this great organization with a great teammates that I was going to have the opportunity to play with.”