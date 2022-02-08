Hamburger icon
Rams’ Matthew Stafford ready for his first Super Bowl

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, the former Univ. of Georgia QB drafted No. 1 overall in 2009, looks forward to the first Super Bowl appearance of his career.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the former University of Georgia standout who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions last offseason, had to make some major adjustments after the move.

Stafford is set to play in his first Super Bowl, when the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“My first thought was man, I was excited,” said Stafford, who requested a trade after 12 seasons and a 74-90-1 record as starter. “You know, I was excited about the opportunity to come to Los Angeles play for this great organization with a great teammates that I was going to have the opportunity to play with.”

Stafford was pleased the Lions granted his request.

“At the same time I was really thinking back about how appreciative I was of so many of the great teammates and players that I got to play with and enjoyed,” Stafford said. “I’m thankful to the Ford family (owners of the Lions) for my opportunity to play in this league. But at the same time, I was pumped about being able to get to LA.”

Stafford said he’d been in touch with several former teammates including former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last August.

