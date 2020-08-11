Quinn updating team’s COVID-19 situation

Breaking News

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff take in the first day of rookie minicamp Friday, May 11, 2018, in Flowery Branch.
Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 16 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

--Falcons story: Coach Dan Quinn gives us an updated on the team’s COVID-19 plans. The currently have three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and added another on Sunday in cornerback Chris Cooper. (Ledbetter, 22 inches, 6 p.m.)

