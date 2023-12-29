Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke discusses the Bears

Exclusive
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass as Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) and cornerback Kyler Gordon defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say about the Bears, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at historic Soldier Field in Chicago:

On the Falcons preparing for the Bears: “It’s been going great, obviously got a big win this past Sunday against (the Colts). Then went and enjoyed Christmas, and now we’re back to it. We’re still playing for something this late in the year. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

On what he says to the offensive line about Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat: “Yeah, I was with him in Washington the last two years. Obviously, we got to see him earlier this year with Washington. This offensive line has seen him three times in the last three years. This will be a fourth, so I think they know him pretty well. He’s a really good player: tall, athletic, makes a lot of plays. He’s going to be a handful, but I’ll try to find him pregame and tell him to not hit me too hard.”

On Bears linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards: “They’re two really good players. They’ve been together for a number of (games), so they know what they’re doing. That’s a good defense. They’re the No. 1 rush defense in the league. That’s not by accident. They’re a really good defense, and we have our hands full for sure.”

