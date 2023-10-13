Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Commanders’ defense

On what jumps out about Washington: “The front four. The guys upfront. Front four or front five. They pay those guys a lot of money to get after the quarterback and they do a great job of that. It will be a great challenge for our guys upfront.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

On the secondary: “They are a little bit banged up on the back end, so they are rotating a whole bunch of guys, but they’ve done a great job of kind of being savvy, letting everything be underneath, and kind of attacking to the ball.”

On spreading the ball around and whether that was by design or taking what the defense gave him:

“Like I’ve said, and I’ve told you guys before, it’s just kind of where the play takes me. When we try to start forcing people the ball, that’s when things start to go a little south. That’s when you start hesitating in your read, the ball might be a tick late, might leave it a tick inside and that can end up negative for us as a team. For me, it’s just about going through playing each play, we have schemes and designs to get people the ball, and within that, I’m just going to play the play.”