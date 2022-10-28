Q&A with running backs coach Michael Petrie

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons are averaging 156.9 yards rushing per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL.
The Falcons (3-4) are set to face the Panthers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here’s what running backs coach Michael Petrie had to say about the backup running backs who have stepped up over the past three games with Cordarrelle Patterson (left knee surgery) on injured reserve:
On how the running back committee is performing with Patterson out: “I think it’s a great group of men. Tyler (Allgeier) has taken advantage of the opportunity that has been presented to him. Obviously, CP started out pretty hot and had his injury. Then again all those guys are preparing like they are the starter every week. They’re whole thought process is how they can continue to grow and help this team win games.”
On Caleb Huntley’s performance: “Caleb’s doing a great job to prepare every week for his opportunities, you know, in packages of things that we have for him and with what we are asking him to do. He’s spent a lot of time with the veteran guys and has just been trying to learn from them. He’s taking their experiences so he can obviously help himself when he’s out there on Sundays.”
On the play of Avery Williams: “Avery has his role. We know how we want to utilize him. I think between (coach Arthur Smith) and (offensive coordinator Dave Ragone) and our offensive staff and what he does on special teams, he has a very unique role for us. And so again, he’s doing a great job, do an unbelievable job in the room just learning. Very, very trustworthy guy in a lot of different aspects. He’s continued to grow as well. Again, just continue to do whatever he can help this football team win games.”
