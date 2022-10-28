Q&A with running backs coach Michael Petrie

On how the running back committee is performing with Patterson out: “I think it’s a great group of men. Tyler (Allgeier) has taken advantage of the opportunity that has been presented to him. Obviously, CP started out pretty hot and had his injury. Then again all those guys are preparing like they are the starter every week. They’re whole thought process is how they can continue to grow and help this team win games.”

On Caleb Huntley’s performance: “Caleb’s doing a great job to prepare every week for his opportunities, you know, in packages of things that we have for him and with what we are asking him to do. He’s spent a lot of time with the veteran guys and has just been trying to learn from them. He’s taking their experiences so he can obviously help himself when he’s out there on Sundays.”