Q&A with referee following key Super Bowl holding call

Q. What specifically about that play was the part that merited the flag, just to be perfectly clear?

A. The grabbing of the jersey that restricted his free release to the outside.

Q. Was that a pretty clear case of it from your vantage point?

A. It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction.

Q. How much debate was there amongst the crew when that flag was thrown? Was there a discussion amongst the crew?

A. There was no debate. Just making sure what he had, and once he told us what he had, we went about our business.

Q. The restriction, did it happen at the top of the route or was it after the receiver had turned?

A. He went to the inside, he put a foot down to try and break to the outside. So, it was right at the break to the outside where the defender grabbed his jersey and prevented his free release to the outside.

Q. Was there anything about that play or that flag that you think would be helpful for people to know?

A. I don’t think so. That’s what we’re looking for, those kind of restrictions in those kind of routes that put the receiver at a disadvantage.