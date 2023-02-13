Chiefs storm back to defeat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs finished the season 17-3 and have their second Super Bowl title over the past five season. The Eagles finished their stellar campaign at 16-4.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell insisted that the officiating has been as ‘good as it’s ever been.” But a questionable holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry aided the Chiefs on their final drive.

The Eagles, by behind a strong performance by Hurts, led the Chiefs 24-14 at halftime. But all the Eagles could muster in the final two quarters was a field goal.

Hurts ran for two scores and tossed a 45-yard bomb to Brown another as the Eagles dominated the first half.

If it wasn’t for a Hurts’ fumble that the Chiefs’ Nick Bolton returned 36-yards for a touchdown, the Chiefs would have been down 24-7.

Both teams opened with touchdown drives.

The Eagles scored on a 1-yard run by Hurts to cap an 11-play 75-yard drive that took 4:51 off the clock.

It didn’t take the Chiefs long to answer.

Mahomes tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass Kelce to finish off a six-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:12 off the clock. The Chiefs had runs of 20 and 24 yards rookie running back Isiah Pacheco in the drive.

The Eagles bungled their second possession. On first down, wide receiver Zach Paschal was called for offensive pass interference. He was blocking on a screen play.

The Eagles couldn’t overcome first down-and-20 and were forced to punt after Hurts tossed the ball away on third-and-14 from the 21.

The Chiefs went on the move and drove down to the Eagles’ 24 before stalling. Butker’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright.

The Eagles went on the attack.

On the first play of the second quarter, Hurts went down field for Brown, with cornerback Trent McDuffie in coverage and safety Juan Thornhill nearby, Brown hauled in the bombe for a touchdown to make it 14-7.

The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out and had moved into the Chief’s territory. A false start on third-and-1 move the ball back to the Eagles’ 47.

Hurts was then stunned by a Chiefs defender and lost the ball while trying to switch hands. Bolton scooped up the ball and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. Butker’s kick tied the game.

The Eagles went back on the move and converted two fourth downs in a 12-play drive. Hurts scored on a 4-yard run with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Elliot’s kick made it 21-14.

The Chiefs, still trying to get moving, had a third-and 15. Mahomes scrambled and was tackled by line backer T.J. Edwards and came up limping.

After the Chiefs’ punt, the Eagles, used a nifty catch-and-run by Brown to get into field goal range. Elliot added a 35-yard field goal at the first-half buzzer.

Mahomes started the comeback on the first drive of the second half for the Chiefs.

He had a key 14-yard scramble to help the Chiefs move in to scoring position. Pacheco scored on a yard touchdown run to cap an 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 5:30 off the clock. Butker’s kick made it 24-21 with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

On the Eagles next possession, Bolton apparently scooped up another fumble and scored on a 24-yard run, but the officials ruled that Mile Sanders did not complete the catch before L’Jarius Sneed jarred the ball loose.

The Eagles’ drive stalled at the 15-yard line. Elliot made a 33-yard field goal to make it 27-21 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.

The 16-play, 60-yard drive took 6:58 off the clock and kept the Chiefs’ offense off the field.

The Chiefs zipped down the field and Mahomes tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney. Butker’s kick gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead, their first of the game, with 12:04 to play.

On the touchdown, Toney went in motion and then went back outside. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay couldn’t make it back outside tot he wide open Toney, who skipped into the end zone.

The Eagles were forced to punt and Toney gather in a short 38-yard punt, went to right left and broke free behind a wall of blockers. He returned the punt 65-yards to the Eagles’ 5-yard line.

After a run for a yard and an incomplete pass, Mahomes found a wide open Skyy Moore for a 4-yard touchdown. Butker’s kick made it 35-27.

The Eagles answer with Hurts connecting with Smith for a 45-yarder. He scored this third rushing touchdown and the two-point conversion to make it 35-35 with 5:15 to play.

