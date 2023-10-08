Playmakers helped to get passing attack moving

With the Falcons rushing attack on lock down, the pass catches stepped forward to help quarterback Desmond Ridder get the leagues 32nd ranked passing attack moving.

Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London were the Falcons’ triple threat in the passing attack in their 21-19 victory over the Texans on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

“We got the win,” Smith said. “We did some good things. There are still some things we’ll clean up. We always have this mentality of always improving. A lot of great things to look forward to for us as a skill group.”

Smith had six catches for 67 yards, but had a third quarter fumble.

“We had no flinch,” Smith said. “My guys had my back.”

The defense forced a punt and got the ball back to the offense.

“When adversity strikes, what defines you as a man is how you bounce back from it,” Smith said. “I don’t just live that throughout my entire life. My faith is so strong and my foundation and who I am as a man in Christ and that just allows me to continue to do everything else in my career and be able to rely on that. That’s going to get me through any tough times.”

Pitts also had his best game of the season. He caught seven passes for 87 yards.

“I mean it’s always good contributing to the offense,” Pitts said. “Whenever we can when the opportunity comes our way. This is a tight end room we just try to do our thing, come together do whatever we can to help the offense.”

Pitts’ last catch for 4 yards came on the final game-winning drive.

“We were always trying to win….it was understood,” Pitts said. “Nothing needed to be said.”

Ridder had a message for the offense before they took the field with 1:49 to play.

“Just, ‘no penalties,” Pitts said. “Let’s get out of here with the win.”

London had six catches for 78 yards, including a big one for 23 yards to get the Falcons into field goal range on the final drive.

“That’s him every week,” London said of Ridder’s calmness. “Week-in and week-out. That’s who he’s going to be. Today it just showed.”

Pitts, London and Smith took turns stepping forward in the passing game.

“It was amazing,” London said. “It just goes to show if all of us touch the ball, a lot of good things will happen. Especially play makers like us.”

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke saw the big game coming for Ridder.

“He came in every day this week and worked really hard,” Heinicke said. “He was determined. He had a lot of confidence out there today.”

The Falcons had to move forward after right tackle Kaleb McGary left the game with a knee injury. He was replaced by the recently acquired Storm Norton.

“You have to put your trust in the coaches and putting the guy out there,” Norton said. “Whoever is out there, trust in the game plan and try to succeed play-in and play-out.”

He had a key role in the final drive.

“I think (Ridder) did great,” Norton said. “We were down one. We needed a field goal to win the game. That’s what we went down and did. That’s good for (Ridder). It’s all about confidence in this league. He was playing with confidence. Everybody in this room trust in him I know that. You could see that early.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said McGary was riding a bike after the game and noted that usually a good sign that there’s no structural damage.

Norton believes the trust in each other grew with that late drive.

“I think you can feel that when you have all of that faith in one person,” Norton said. “Playing quarterback in the league is the toughest thing no doubt. You just have got to…not every play is going to be perfect. You just have to go out there apply the game plan and trust the work that we put in throughout the week. Just go out there and play.”

The Falcons were looking to beef up the backup tackle spot when they signed Norton and released Isaiah Prince. They’d cut Jalen Mayfield at the end of training camp.

“It’s been a crazy week, no doubt,” Norton said. “Getting here last Tuesday and then going to London. Again, it’s a testament to the coaches and how we stress the game plan throughout the week and the scheme and the looks that we are expecting to get.

“This is all about being a professional and it’s our job. We are expected to go out there and perform. It’s just something where you have to apply a little extra work after being here short-term. I felt good being out there.”