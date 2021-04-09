Phillip Adams’ brief stint with the Falcons

He signed with New England on Sept. 21, 2011 and was cut and signed again twice. He signed with Seattle on Dec. on Dec. 21, 2011. He played in six games with New England and one with Seattle, but made no starts.

Still trying to get a foothold in the NFL, he went to Raiders and played 15 games and made two starts. He started out the season on the physically unable to perform list and later went on injured reserve on Dec. 28, 2012.

He played the 2013 season with the Raiders and was in 16 games and made two starters. He was unable to stick with the Raiders and re-signed with Seattle on March 28, 2014, where Dan Quinn was in his last season as the defensive coordinator.

Adams was cut by Seattle on August 30, 2014 and signed by the New York Jets on Sept. 1, 2014. He played in 12 games and made four starts for the Jets. After his contract expired, he signed with the Falcons on March, 12, 2015.

With the Falcons, he played in 13 games an made three starts. He finished the season with 38 tackles, four passes defensed, three tackles for losses and an interception. He was listed on the injury report one week with an ankle injury.

He had a key role in a loss to Tampa Bay.

Overall, he played in 78 games and made 11 starts.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top 10 picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 4.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

6. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain (CB, Alabama)

