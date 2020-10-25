PFWA pool report: Why 10-second runoff run not applied

In a situation like the one in 2017, what happens is the ruling on the field of a touchdown essentially kills the clock. Now what we do is, we rule ultimately that it is not a touchdown, we put the ball back in the field of play. So, number one, we change the ruling and number two, we reverse to a running clock. So now the 10-second runoff comes into play.

Question: Can you explain when the decision was made to stop for a review on today’s play? The Lions were rushing to the line to snap the ball and there was a penalty. Why was there a review instead of that penalty being enforced?

Riveron: “I don’t know what the flag was for, but we stopped the play before the next snap took place. Therefore, whatever happens afterwards, unless we have a dead ball personal foul or something like that, we can say it didn’t happen because we stopped the game prior to the next snap.”