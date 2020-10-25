PFWA pool report: Why 10-second runoff run not applied

Pool Reporter Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press interview with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron after the Falcons' 23-22 loss to the Lions;
Question: Can you explain what the runoff rule is currently? (with regard to a 2nd-and-10 play from the Atlanta 40 with 0:19 remaining in the fourth quarter that resulted in a 29-yard gain)
Riveron: “The runoff rule only comes into effect, number one, if we change the ruling on the field. And in this situation, we did not change the ruling on the field, so we don’t need to worry about a 10-second runoff. The ruling did not change.”
Question: Is this different than what the ruling was a couple of years ago, in the Atlanta-Detroit Week 3 game in 2017, when there was a 10-second runoff that ended the game after a replay review (a third-and-one pass was ruled a touchdown, the ruling was reversed by replay review, and after the reversal, a 10-second runoff ended the game)? How are these situations different, and why was there no runoff in the game today?
Riveron: "On today’s play, there was no change to the ruling on the field, therefore the 10-second runoff does not come into play.
In a situation like the one in 2017, what happens is the ruling on the field of a touchdown essentially kills the clock. Now what we do is, we rule ultimately that it is not a touchdown, we put the ball back in the field of play. So, number one, we change the ruling and number two, we reverse to a running clock. So now the 10-second runoff comes into play.
Question: Can you explain when the decision was made to stop for a review on today’s play? The Lions were rushing to the line to snap the ball and there was a penalty. Why was there a review instead of that penalty being enforced?
Riveron: “I don’t know what the flag was for, but we stopped the play before the next snap took place. Therefore, whatever happens afterwards, unless we have a dead ball personal foul or something like that, we can say it didn’t happen because we stopped the game prior to the next snap.”