Opposition: Bills’ Allen guarding against letdown

The Falcons are 7-2 in one-score games, but have been flogged by the better teams in the league.

“You know, this isn’t a team that is going to lay down,” Allen said. “They’re still in the playoff hunt as well.”

The Bills did lose to Jacksonville, 9-6, back on Nov. 7.

“They’re really good, well-coached football team,” Allen said of the Falcons. “They’ve got some playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve got, you know, one of the great quarterbacks to play the game over there and Matt Ryan’s been playing really well as of late.”

The Falcons are coming off a last-minute 20-16 win over Detroit.

“We’ve got to be ready for whatever they throw at us,” Allen said. “We got to put together and execute a good game plan in order to win this game because again, this is a team that is hungry. They’re going to fight.”

