Opposition: Bills’ Allen guarding against letdown

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Bills are coming off a big 33-12 victory over New England and are closing in on their second consecutive AFC East title.
Since Tom Brady has left the Patriots, the Bills have stepped forward to take control of the Division. The Bills need wins over the Falcons and the lowly New York Jets to wrap up the title.
The Bills know that they have outscored their opposition by 163 points, which is the top point-differential in the league. The Falcons have been outscored by 122 points, the second-worst point differential in the NFL. Only Detroit’s minus-127 is worst.
The Bills want to avoid a letdown against the Falcons
“Yeah, I mean, we’ve talked about it,” Allen said. “Every week from here on out is a playoff game.”
The Falcons are 7-2 in one-score games, but have been flogged by the better teams in the league.
“You know, this isn’t a team that is going to lay down,” Allen said. “They’re still in the playoff hunt as well.”
The Bills did lose to Jacksonville, 9-6, back on Nov. 7.
“They’re really good, well-coached football team,” Allen said of the Falcons. “They’ve got some playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve got, you know, one of the great quarterbacks to play the game over there and Matt Ryan’s been playing really well as of late.”
The Falcons are coming off a last-minute 20-16 win over Detroit.
“We’ve got to be ready for whatever they throw at us,” Allen said. “We got to put together and execute a good game plan in order to win this game because again, this is a team that is hungry. They’re going to fight.”
