On the hot seat Sunday: Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith need to deliver vs. Bucs

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
49 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has to eradicate the rash of interceptions from the passing attack, and coach Arthur Smith must smooth out the clock-management operation down the stretch after last week’s miscues.

Ridder and Smith will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (3-3) face the Bucs (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Ridder has thrown five interceptions over the past three games.

“When I stay within the system, I feel like I’m seeing things very clearly, getting the ball out of my hand quickly,” Ridder said. “In the past couple of weeks, I haven’t taken very many sacks.

“I’ve been about to get outside of the pocket. I’ve been able to use my feet to kind of make the defense think whether I’m going to run it, whether I’m going to pass it. I think that’s where we are constantly improving.”

The Falcons got caught trying to substitute a player in and one player didn’t know his assignment, which lead to a timeout being called after the ball was spiked to stop the clock. With the team needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion, the offense became unglued.

Smith pointed to the smooth operation to get into field-goal range against Houston on Oct. 8 and even went back to his first win, in New York against the Giants on Sept. 26, 2021.

“You go back to Houston,” Smith said. “Those guys executed pretty damn good. In the other games we won close, we’ve managed the clock and walked off, not put our kickoff team back out there and done things like that.

“We haven’t been perfect, but I will say this, our guys have operated pretty damn good in some (clutch) situations. You can always be a lot better. Last week, got to fix it.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Andrew Young awarded the French Legion of Honor10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Democratic state lawmakers renew calls for Medicaid expansion
1h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb County school board rejects proposed changes to book rules
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
41m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
41m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Analysis: Kemp aims to keep far-right in check in second term
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ X-factor Sunday: Drake London, Kyle Pitts boost passing attack
1h ago
Desmond Ridder’s first 10 starts on par with Matt Ryan, Michael Vick, Steve Bartkowski
13h ago
Falcons sign Damiere Byrd to practice squad
15h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
22h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top