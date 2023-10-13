On the hot seat Sunday: Can the Falcons defense ramp up the pressure?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
16 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are tied with the Giants for last in the NFL in sacks, with five.

Washington’s Sam Howell has been sacked a league-high 29 times, including five times in their Sunday outing against the Eagles, a 40-20 loss.

The Falcons’ pass rush will be on the hot seat against the Commanders when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Washington’s problems have been a combination of Howell, a first-time starter, holding the ball too long and an offensive line that hasn’t been very sturdy.

“I think one of the things that people tend to forget is, I’ve seen a sack team – if you take Philadelphia out last year, they led the NFL in sacks, four-man rush, and they got to the Super Bowl,” Falcons assistant head coach Jerry Gray said. “But traditionally, that doesn’t equate. If you look at it traditionally, the high-sack team doesn’t get to the Super Bowl. It’s the team that wins in red zone, good on third downs, stopping the runs (and) explosive passes.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

While the Falcons rank at the bottom of the league in sacks, they have managed 21 quarterback hurries and 23 knockdowns. They have blitzed 58 times, with linebacker Kaden Ellis the leader with 20.

They are getting a good push up the middle from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (five quarterback hits and two hurries) and David Onyemata (four quarterback hits and two hurries).

“I’m not saying we don’t want sacks,” Gray insisted. “We want sacks, but we also want to do it in a way that we win the football game, to where you’re not trying to get a sack and then all of a sudden, the sack is more important than the win.”

The Falcons’ primary edge rushers, Bud Dupree and Arnold Ebitketie, could start to heat up.

Dupree, who’s blitzed seven times, has one knockdown, five hurries and half a sack. Ebitketie, who’s blitzed nine times, has two knockdowns and a hurry and no sacks.

“I think (defensive coordinator) Ryan (Nielsen) is doing a fantastic job of pressuring the guys,” Gray said. “They’re going to come; the sacks are going to come.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’3h ago

Credit: AP

MURPHY: They can’t run their caucus. How can Republicans run a country?
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Service is beaming teachers into Georgia classrooms amid staff shortage
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers rue House speaker debacle — ‘chaos’ and ‘idiots’
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons X-factor vs. Commanders: Can the offense eliminate rash of turnovers
1h ago
Falcons’ injury report: Bud Dupree, Jonnu Smith upgraded, Kaleb McGary still limited
12h ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd starting to give Falcons a home-field advantage
13h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Times set for AL, NL Championship Series games
6h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
21h ago
Famous Atlantans share where they turn for local comfort food
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top