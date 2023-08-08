O-line, D-line junkies will have plenty to watch at practices with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Falcons have made playing tougher in the trenches one of their rallying cries before the season.

Some of the young players will get a stiff test against the Dolphins during the joint-practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

“Obviously, (we have) a lot of guys going into their second year: AK (Arnold Ebiketie), DeAngelo (Malone),” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Then you got to add (linebacker) Kaden (Elliss) into that mix, who adds some rush versatility.”

Defensive tackle Carlos Davis, a former draft pick of the Steelers, has flashed in training camp. Davis, who’s 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds, played at Nebraska. He was drafted in the seventh round (232 overall) by the Steelers in 2020. He has played in 12 NFL games and has 12 tackles in a reserve role with the Steelers.

“Carlos Davis is a guy that hasn’t been here very long, but he’s flashed,” Smith said. “It’s a good competition in there. It’s a fun group to watch. I mean watching the lines of scrimmage, if you’re an O-line D-line junkie, it’s been pretty good to watch.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles