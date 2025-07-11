BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff transferring following tumultuous few months

PROVO, Utah. (AP) — BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is transferring after a tumultuous few months that included being named in a civil sexual assault suit that was later dismissed.
“After a lot of prayers, reflection and conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and the BYU football program,” Retzlaff posted Friday on Instagram. “BYU has meant more to me that just football. It's been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who's supported me along the way.”
Retzlaff reportedly faced a suspension for violating the honor code at the university, which is run by the Mormon church, after acknowledging a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.
Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season as the Cougars contended for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoided commenting on Retzlaff's situation at Big 12 media days earlier this week, saying it was a private matter and he shouldn't comment before Retzlaff.
