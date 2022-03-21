Lorenzo Carter agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

Carter ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the combine and had a 39-inch vertical.

“Guys that don’t have great measurable,” Fontenot said. “They come in all shapes and sizes. And so it’s just about assessing, can that player get to the quarterback? Is he a true pressure player? Does he win? Because when you start focusing on just the measurables and you try to create something, sometimes you can get yourself in trouble. So, I would say the most important part is he winning those one on one matchups?”

Back in 2018, Carter came out of Georgia with some fanfare.

“I like Carter,” then NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said. “I think Carter is going to go on the second day of the draft. He’s got almost the same size as Leonard Floyd. His production wasn’t the same. He needs to get stronger.”

Carter was the ninth rated defensive end in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com.

The Bow Tie Chronicles