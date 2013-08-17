Lorenzo Carter, Norcross

College choices: Carter has offers from most of the SEC and ACC schools, as well as many others, but Alabama, Florida and Georgia appear to be at the top of his list.

2012 season wrap-up: Carter was a first-team all-state player for the Class AAAAAA championship team. He led Gwinnett County with 18 sacks and caused five fumbles. He finished with 12 total tackles, including five for losses, in the state championship game against Lovejoy.