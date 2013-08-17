Lorenzo Carter, Norcross

Position: Defensive end
Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Class: Senior
College choices: Carter has offers from most of the SEC and ACC schools, as well as many others, but Alabama, Florida and Georgia appear to be at the top of his list.
2012 season wrap-up: Carter was a first-team all-state player for the Class AAAAAA championship team. He led Gwinnett County with 18 sacks and caused five fumbles. He finished with 12 total tackles, including five for losses, in the state championship game against Lovejoy.
School's first Super 11 since: Brice Butler in 2007
What’s interesting: Norcross coach Keith Maloof says Carter is a better prospect out of high school than Adrian Hubbard, a former Norcross defensive end who plays at Alabama and is a top NFL draft prospect. As Hubbard did, Carter plays basketball in high school, but will focus on football in college.
