The order for the Falcons’ 2024 NFL draft picks

FLOWERY BRANCH — The official order for the NFL draft was released by the league Saturday.
The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, and the Falcons currently will have eight picks, including four picks in the top 100.
However, the Falcons have a conditional situation stemming from the Calvin Ridley trade in 2022. If the Jaguars sign Ridley to a long-term contract, the pick the Falcons acquired in the trade would be the 16th pick in the second round (48th overall). If Ridley is not re-signed and becomes a free agent Wednesday, the pick would become the 15th pick of the third round (79th overall).
The Falcons do not have a pick in the seventh round.
The Falcons currently own the eighth pick in the first round, the 11th in the second round (43rd overall) and the 10th in the third round (74th).
The Falcons also hold picks in the fourth (108th overall) and fifth (142nd) rounds and two in the sixth round (186th and 196th), the latter acquired from Cleveland in the Deion Jones trade in 2022.
