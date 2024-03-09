The order for the Falcons’ 2024 NFL draft picks

FLOWERY BRANCH — The official order for the NFL draft was released by the league Saturday.

The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, and the Falcons currently will have eight picks, including four picks in the top 100.

However, the Falcons have a conditional situation stemming from the Calvin Ridley trade in 2022. If the Jaguars sign Ridley to a long-term contract, the pick the Falcons acquired in the trade would be the 16th pick in the second round (48th overall). If Ridley is not re-signed and becomes a free agent Wednesday, the pick would become the 15th pick of the third round (79th overall).