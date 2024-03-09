Atlanta Falcons

The order for the Falcons’ 2024 NFL draft picks

The team holds four picks in the top 100
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The official order for the NFL draft was released by the league Saturday.

The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, and the Falcons currently will have eight picks, including four picks in the top 100.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

However, the Falcons have a conditional situation stemming from the Calvin Ridley trade in 2022. If the Jaguars sign Ridley to a long-term contract, the pick the Falcons acquired in the trade would be the 16th pick in the second round (48th overall). If Ridley is not re-signed and becomes a free agent Wednesday, the pick would become the 15th pick of the third round (79th overall).

The Falcons do not have a pick in the seventh round.

The Falcons currently own the eighth pick in the first round, the 11th in the second round (43rd overall) and the 10th in the third round (74th).

The Falcons also hold picks in the fourth (108th overall) and fifth (142nd) rounds and two in the sixth round (186th and 196th), the latter acquired from Cleveland in the Deion Jones trade in 2022.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democrats lean into immigration debate in Trump’s Georgia turf
6h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
19h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
19h ago

Flood watch in effect today, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons not awarded any compensatory picks by NFL
18h ago
Falcons plan to be light on their feet in free agency
Falcons have decisions headed into NFL free agency next week
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
6h ago
15 things to do this weekend: Science festival, Ron White, Kevin Hart
High school basketball: Championship scores and schedule
6h ago