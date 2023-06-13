Kyle Pitts, Eddie Goldman among four Falcons not practicing during minicamp

Four Falcons didn’t participate in the team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday: tight end Kyle Pitts (MCL), running backs Caleb Huntley (Achilles) and Avery Williams (ACL), and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (who came out of retirement).

Williams tore his ACL last week and will miss the 2023 season. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he expects the other three players to be on the field during training camp.

Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end in history who had a sensational rookie season, saw his second season cut short when he tore his MCL in November. Pitts finished with 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

Huntley tore his ACL during the Falcons’ game in New Orleans in December. A Locust Grove native, Huntley gained 366 yards on 76 carries last season and serves as solid depth in a deep running back group headlined by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

“I’m optimistic,” Smith said of Huntley. “It’s certainly trending in a positive direction.”

Goldman retired 13 days after the Falcons signed him last summer. But he rejoined the organization in March, giving them another veteran defensive lineman as they continued remaking their defense.

But Goldman has missed two of the past three campaigns after opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The player and team are playing it slowly as he works his way back, with Smith saying Goldman “is in a good spot.”

“We’re in constant communication with Eddie,” Smith said. “He’s working himself back into shape, and we’re trying to be smart.”

Goldman has started 73 games in his career, playing six seasons with the Bears. A Florida State product, Goldman has produced 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits while providing a massive interior presence (listed at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds).

His best season came in 2018, when Goldman had a career-high three sacks, 40 tackles (five for loss) and a safety. The Bears’ defense led them to a 12-4 record.

The Falcons also have the following tryout players in camp:

Defensive back Austin Bless, Rutgers

Receiver Chris Blair, Alcorn State

Offensive lineman D’Marcus Hayes, Georgia

Defensive lineman Albert Huggins, Clemson (recovering from leg injury sustained in August 2022)

Tight end Michael Jacobson, Iowa State

Defensive lineman Caeveon Patton

Kicker Matthew Trickett, Minnesota