Kazee claims Falcons kicked him out of injury rehab

Kazee, who was a fifth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, was at the six-month mark of his rehab.

He played in 16 games and made one start as a rookie. In 2018, he took over at free safety after Ricardo Allen was injured. Kazee ended up tying for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

In 2019, he started 14 of 16 games and had three interceptions and 74 tackles.

Kazee was shocked the Falcons elected to move on from him.

“It surprised me because I thought I was going to finish my rehab up there,” Kazee said. “But it is what it is. The GM said to leave. So, I got my stuff and left.”

Kazee said the abrupt departure doesn’t provide extra incentive for the upcoming game.

“Nah, nah,” Kazee said. “On to the next. Can’t get mad. That is life. This is a business at the end of the day.”

Caption Falcons safety Damontae Kazee works on defense during the second scrimmage on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

