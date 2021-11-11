ajc logo
Kazee claims Falcons kicked him out of injury rehab

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is taken down by Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee (18), bottom and linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is taken down by Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee (18), bottom and linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee is not pleased with how his tenure with the Falcons ended.

The Falcons (4-4) are set to face the Cowboys (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“The only thing I remember in Atlanta is me getting hurt and me getting kicked out of rehab,” Kazee said told the Dallas media on Wednesday. “That is all I remember.”

The hard-hitting Kazee was injured in the second quarter of the fourth game against Green Bay on Oct. 5, 2020. He suffered a torn Achilles and as of March 5, he was rehabbing in the team’s facilities.

“They let me go,” Kazee said. “They told me I can’t do rehab up there no more.” Kazee’s contract was set to run out on March 17, but he wanted to return. However, the new regime was moving in another direction in the secondary.

Kazee, who was a fifth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, was at the six-month mark of his rehab.

He played in 16 games and made one start as a rookie. In 2018, he took over at free safety after Ricardo Allen was injured. Kazee ended up tying for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

In 2019, he started 14 of 16 games and had three interceptions and 74 tackles.

Kazee was shocked the Falcons elected to move on from him.

“It surprised me because I thought I was going to finish my rehab up there,” Kazee said. “But it is what it is. The GM said to leave. So, I got my stuff and left.”

Kazee said the abrupt departure doesn’t provide extra incentive for the upcoming game.

“Nah, nah,” Kazee said. “On to the next. Can’t get mad. That is life. This is a business at the end of the day.”

Falcons safety Damontae Kazee works on defense during the second scrimmage on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Falcons safety Damontae Kazee works on defense during the second scrimmage on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

