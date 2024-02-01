BreakingNews
Savannah mourners gather to pay tribute to reservist killed in drone strike
Atlanta Falcons

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: Falcons’ Raheem Morris ‘one of best coaches in NFL’

ajc.com

Credit: AP file photo

Credit: AP file photo

By
4 minutes ago

MOBILE, Ala. — The fervently positive reviews continue coming for the Falcons’ hiring of coach Raheem Morris.

Current Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich coached six seasons with the Falcons from 2015-20, the same time when Morris was an assistant. When Morris was the interim coach in 2020, Ulbrich was elevated from linebackers coach to serve also as his defensive coordinator.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Ulbrich was asked about the Falcons hiring Morris following a Senior Bowl practice this week:

“I love Rah like a brother,” Ulbrich said. “He’s one of my best friends on this earth. They are so fortunate to get, in my opinion, one of the best coaches – if not the best coach – in the NFL. A guy who’s going to bring that entire team together, that organization together, that locker room together. They’re going to play a play style that that fan base is going to be proud of.”

Morris, 47, is tasked with reviving a struggling franchise that’s had six consecutive losing seasons. He’s received the endorsement of several notable executives and coaches, including Rams general manager Les Snead (with whom Morris spent the past three years) and former Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top