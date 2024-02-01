Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: Falcons’ Raheem Morris ‘one of best coaches in NFL’

“I love Rah like a brother,” Ulbrich said. “He’s one of my best friends on this earth. They are so fortunate to get, in my opinion, one of the best coaches – if not the best coach – in the NFL. A guy who’s going to bring that entire team together, that organization together, that locker room together. They’re going to play a play style that that fan base is going to be proud of.”

Morris, 47, is tasked with reviving a struggling franchise that’s had six consecutive losing seasons. He’s received the endorsement of several notable executives and coaches, including Rams general manager Les Snead (with whom Morris spent the past three years) and former Falcons coach Dan Quinn.