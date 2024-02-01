Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: Falcons’ Raheem Morris ‘one of best coaches in NFL’

MOBILE, Ala. — The fervently positive reviews continue coming for the Falcons’ hiring of coach Raheem Morris.
Current Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich coached six seasons with the Falcons from 2015-20, the same time when Morris was an assistant. When Morris was the interim coach in 2020, Ulbrich was elevated from linebackers coach to serve also as his defensive coordinator.
Ulbrich was asked about the Falcons hiring Morris following a Senior Bowl practice this week:
“I love Rah like a brother,” Ulbrich said. “He’s one of my best friends on this earth. They are so fortunate to get, in my opinion, one of the best coaches – if not the best coach – in the NFL. A guy who’s going to bring that entire team together, that organization together, that locker room together. They’re going to play a play style that that fan base is going to be proud of.”
Morris, 47, is tasked with reviving a struggling franchise that’s had six consecutive losing seasons. He’s received the endorsement of several notable executives and coaches, including Rams general manager Les Snead (with whom Morris spent the past three years) and former Falcons coach Dan Quinn.
