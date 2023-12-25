Jessie Bates leads stout defensive effort in win over Colts

Bates had six tackles, one interception and two pass breakups. Bates’ interception, his career-high sixth this season, helped to stomp out any plans the Colts had for a comeback in the fourth quarter.

“You look at the stat line and it says Jessie Bates, but I wouldn’t be able to do any of that with all of the film study that we do together,” Bates said. “The coaches, to my peers, and my teammates. We do a really good job of knowing what guys are doing throughout the week. It’s just a reflection of what we do and what we believe in.”

Bates gave credit to the secondary for his interception.

“I can’t do it without (cornerback) A.J. (Terrell) staying on top of the post and me being underneath,” Bates said. “I can continue to go on about my teammates. My props (proper respect) to them.”

In addition to the Bates, linebacker Kaden Elliss led the way with 10 sacks and a sack.

Overall, the Falcons had six sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Rookie Zach Harrison had two sacks, defensive end Calais Campbell had 1.5 sacks, Richie Grant and Elliss had a sack and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie had half of a sack.

Also, the Falcons had eight tackles for loss.

“We’ve been talking about putting together four quarters all year,” Bates said. “I think this was probably the most dominant (game) that we’ve had throughout the year, which is great. You want to play these type of games at this time. It a great win to build off of.”

Bates was in a festive mood.

“We can go and celebrate, have a happy Christmas with the win,” Bates said. “Then get back to work and then go beat the Bears.”

The defense held Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to 43 yards on 18 carries for 2.4 yards per carry.

“On the back end, we play coverage and that front and Coach (Ryan) Neilsen, if y’all can hear him in the meeting room, I’m not surprised one bit,” Bates said. “So, yeah, it’s just something that they have been doing all year. (He’s) a really good back, a dynamic back. But we’ve got guys up front like David (Onyemata) coming back and bringing a lot bit more spark. It was good to see.”

The Falcons (7-8) are a game behind Tampa Bay (8-7) with two games to play. The Falcons play at the Bears and Saints (7-8). The Falcons will need the Saints to beat the Bucs and win out. The wildcard playoff race is murky with several teams in the hunt.

“I tell guys that we’ve got two more weeks that we are guaranteed to be together,” Bates said. “We’ll see how much this team means to one another. You turn on that tape today, you’ll see it.”

Bates didn’t hear the fans grumbling after the team loss to the one-win Panthers in their previous outing.

“It would have been easy for guys to listen to things about guys getting fired,” Bates said. “Or who could be moving on. People can let go of the rope at any time. We continued to pull on that rope today. It’s just good to see. We deserve this. The city deserves this. It’s another good win for us to build off of.”

Campbell, who left the game for a few plays with an arm/shoulder injury, concurs with Bates.

“Today was the best that we played all year,” Campbell said. “It was good to see. A lot of young guys stepping up and making plays. Zach, it was great to see him get two sacks. (Cornerback) Clark (Phillips) stepping up. Just guys taking turns, making plays. It was a tremendous to see.”

The Falcons were able to confound veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was playing without wide receiver Michael Pittman.

“I think the rush and coverage goes together,” Campbell said. “Stopping the run. Physical. That had a couple of plays that they are going to make. It’s football and they are talented, but I feel that all in all we had a great game plan. We executed at a high level.”

