Jamal Carter activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons safety Jamal Carter was activated Tuesday from the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Dan Quinn said.
The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical condition other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.
In his first season with the Falcons, Carter saw action in 11 games, with nine tackles (five solo) and one special-teams tackle in 2019.
Last season Carter joined the Falcons’ practice squad after spending the exhibition season with the Denver Broncos and recording five tackles. Carter signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2017; he recorded 11 tackles while being active for all 16 games in his first season.
Veterans reported July 28 and had to pass a battery of COVID-19 tests to enter the facilities. Carter is the last of seven Falcons to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Carter, fullback Keith Smith, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling was released Monday.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com