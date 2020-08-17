X

Falcons waive quarterback Danny Etling

Quarterback Danny Etling looks toward the sideline before snapping the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Quarterback Danny Etling looks toward the sideline before snapping the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Credit: Julio Aguilar

Credit: Julio Aguilar

Atlanta Falcons | 19 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Quarterback Danny Etling, who was projected to battle Kurt Benkert for the third-string quarterback position, was waived by the Falcons on Monday.

Etling, 26, was claimed off of waivers last season after Benkert suffered a knee injury in the Hall of Fame exhibition game. Etling, who played at LSU, completed 17 of his 31 pass attempts in the exhibition season for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 17 times for 115 yards.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.