Falcons waive quarterback Danny Etling

Quarterback Danny Etling, who was projected to battle Kurt Benkert for the third-string quarterback position, was waived by the Falcons on Monday.
Etling, 26, was claimed off of waivers last season after Benkert suffered a knee injury in the Hall of Fame exhibition game. Etling, who played at LSU, completed 17 of his 31 pass attempts in the exhibition season for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 17 times for 115 yards.
