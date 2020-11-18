Injury report: Ridley to be limited in practice

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (mid-foot sprain) is set to return to practice in a limited manner on Wednesday, according to interim coach Raheem Morris.
“We’ll go through the process today,” Morris said before practice. “He’ll get individual drills a little bit. We’ll throw him out there in a little bit of team work and we’ll see if he can go. We’ll keep him limited….can’t wait to see Cal today. Got a chance to see him in some meetings. He was in good spirits. Let’s get him on the grass and see where he can go.”
Ridley, who is tied for the team lead with 43 receptions with Julio Jones, didn’t play in the 34-27 win over Denver on November 8. He leads the Falcons with 657 yards receiving and six touchdown catches.
The Falcons, who face the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome, hope to be at full strength offensively.
With Ridley out against the Broncos, backup receivers Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell and Christian Blake all caught passes. Zaccheaus caught a 51-yard touchdown pass and Powell had his first career touchdown catch.
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
