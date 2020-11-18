Injury report: Ridley to be limited in practice

“We’ll go through the process today,” Morris said before practice. “He’ll get individual drills a little bit. We’ll throw him out there in a little bit of team work and we’ll see if he can go. We’ll keep him limited….can’t wait to see Cal today. Got a chance to see him in some meetings. He was in good spirits. Let’s get him on the grass and see where he can go.”

Ridley, who is tied for the team lead with 43 receptions with Julio Jones, didn’t play in the 34-27 win over Denver on November 8. He leads the Falcons with 657 yards receiving and six touchdown catches.