INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones, McKinley, Senat did not practice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) breaks a tackle by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson, left, during a 40-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Atlanta Falcons | 20 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (not injury related) did not practice on Wednesday.

Jones has missed two and a half games this season, but played last week against the Vikings. He finished with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Here’s the full injury report:

Full Participation

  • #83 WR Russell Gage (shoulder)

Limited Participation

  • #15 WR Brandon Powell (elbow)
  • #18 WR Calvin Ridley (elbow)
  • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
  • #32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)
  • #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)

Did Not Participate

  • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
  • #94 DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related – rest)
  • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

