INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones, McKinley, Senat did not practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (not injury related) did not practice on Wednesday.
Jones has missed two and a half games this season, but played last week against the Vikings. He finished with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Here’s the full injury report:
Full Participation
- #83 WR Russell Gage (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- #15 WR Brandon Powell (elbow)
- #18 WR Calvin Ridley (elbow)
- #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
- #32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)
- #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)
Did Not Participate
- #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- #94 DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related – rest)
- #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)