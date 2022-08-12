BreakingNews
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
ajc logo
X

Injury report: Falcons at Lions

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Head coach Arthur Smith looks ahead to the Falcons' exhibition opener Friday in Detroit against the Lions.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

DETROIT – The Falcons are relatively healthy and plan to play their starters for about a quarter in the exhibition opener Friday against the Lions.

ExploreTonight: Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Lions

“Everybody’s on different plans, some of the guys that weren’t out there (Wednesday) you’ll see Friday night,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Some guys you probably won’t.”

Penalty watch: Early exhibition games are sometimes marked by sloppy play and several penalties. The Falcons have focused on executing plays and eliminating pre-snap penalties.

“There’s a huge point of emphasis,” Smith said. “Whoever I talked to after the game, if we’ve got 25 penalties, I’m going to be a little irritated. We want to make sure our operation is as clean as a whistle.”

Explore5 position battles to watch in Friday's game

Growth opportunity: Smith looks at his second exhibition season opener as a growth opportunity.

“I’ve noticed a tangible difference when I was 30 years old than I was at 40,” Smith said. “Every day is an opportunity to grow and improve as a person and as a coach and that’s my charge, that’s all I focus on.”

Vick at practice: Smith was pleased to see Michael Vick at practice on Wednesday.

“I’ve gotten to develop a little bit of a relationship with Mike, we’re of a similar era, anybody that was born pre-90s knows he was probably one of the most electric football players anybody’s ever seen play,” Smith said. “It’s been cool to get to know Mike and having him around all of our players. We welcome those guys with open arms and when guys come back, they’re important to me and this franchise.”

Bernhardt watch: Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt played a year at nearby Ferris State after a spectacular Lacrosse career at Maryland.

While Bernhardt’s route-running is a work in progress, he has flashed his speed. He should get some opportunities on special teams and offense against the Lions.

“I’m excited to see him compete, that’s not easy to do he’s a talented athlete,” Smith said. “The guys got the right mindset, and we’ll see what happens.”

ExploreBradley's buzz: Will Mariota pass his Falcons' audition?

Vick likes Pitts and London: Vick, who’s an analyst for NFLonFox now, enjoyed watching Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie wide receiver Drake London.

“They’re big guys,” Vick said. “They got the size advantage right off the rip. Walking into any stadium, they (have) an advantage in that area. You got to use that the right way. I think this offense and the way it’s catered, will allow them to be effective and use the size of their receivers.”

Vick contends that training camp is an important part of getting ready for the season.

“When it gets to a point where guys understand what needs to be done and that’s what’s most important when you step on the field,” Vick said. “You got to know what you’re doing. They have a great understanding of the game plan. They (have) a chance of being really successful.”

Franks ready for mop-up duty: Feliepe Franks, who spent most of training camp working at tight end, got some work with the offense at quarterback on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are set to get most of the snaps against the Lions.

“Yeah, it depends on how the game goes, but yeah he’s got to be ready to go,” Smith said.

Smith considers the number of snaps the quarterbacks will get strategy and therefore off the table for discussion.

“I’m not going into strategy, but if you want to hedge your bet, it won’t be 50/50,” Smith said. “I’m not going to go into the exact number, just going to have to see as we get in there towards (the game) I’ll have a clearer picture, but it won’t be fifty-fifty.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Braves place Max Fried on seven-day concussion injured list 18h ago
Class 6A blog: Two-time champion Buford departs, private schools move in
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’
20h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
4h ago
Georgia’s Dell McGee breaks down Bulldogs’ talent at running back
4h ago
As Braves chase Mets, Phillies creep up from behind
20h ago
The Latest
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Lions
5 position battles to watch for Falcons in exhibition opener
Michael Vick believes Marcus Mariota is the Falcons’ best option
Featured
ajc.com

MBest high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
4h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top