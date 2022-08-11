ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Lions

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins signals touchdown as Falcons running back Todd Gurley tries to stop short of the end zone to control the final minutes of the clock in October 2020 in Atlanta. Gurley broke the plane for a touchdown for a 20-16 lead, and the Falcons added the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 22-16. However, the Falcons left just enough time for the Lions to come back for the game-winning touchdown and extra point as time expired. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

What you should know about Friday’s exhibition opener when the Falcons (7-10 in 2021) face the Detroit Lions (3-13-1) at Ford Field.

Time: 6 p.m. Friday

TV: Fox 5 Atlanta – Play-by-play: Justin Kutcher. Analysts: Coy Wire and Steve Wyche. Sideline: Jen Hale and D.J. Shockley.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harper LeBel starts at 4 p.m.

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons channel 380 (801). Lions channel 80 (810)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

