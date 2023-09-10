Inactives: Panthers at Falcons

The Panthers (7-10 in 2022) and the Falcons (7-10) are set to play in the season-opener at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff. Check back for them.

The Falcons signed running back Godwin Igwebuike to the 53-man roster and waived defensive end Joe Gaziano on Saturday.

With cornerback Jeff Okudah declared out of Friday, the Falcons promoted cornerback Natrone Brooks to the active roster. They also promoted tight end Parker Hesse. Both were standard practice squad promotions.

Igwebuike led the Falcons in rushing with 31 carries and 135 yards during the exhibition season. Running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) was listed as questionable for the game.

Credit: AP

