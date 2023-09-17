Inactives: Packers at Falcons

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who went in the NFL’s concussion protocol Tuesday, was declared out on Friday.

Also, cornerback Jeff Okudah (foot) and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (left thigh) returned to practice Wednesday. Okudah was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Patterson fully participated in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Both were declared inactive while quarterback Logan Woodside was declared the emergency third quarterback and will dress. Also inactive are guard Jovaughn Gwyn, wide receiver Josh Ali and defensive end Joe Gaziano.

The Packers inactives: wide receiver Christian Watson, running back Aaron Jones, safety Anthony Johnson Jr., safety Zayne Anderson, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., tackle David Bakhtiari and tackle Caleb Jones.

The Falcons promoted running back Godwin Igwebuike and inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Igwebuike made his Falcons debut in week 1 after being signed to the active roster. He played eight snaps on special teams in the Falcons’ 24-10 win over Carolina.

Smith played in all three exhibition season games and finished third on the team with 13 tackles (eight solo). The Jacksonville, Fla., native entered the NFL in 2018 and has spent time with the Panthers, Bills and Titans, contributing on defense and special teams.

Nate Landman likely will replace Andersen in the starting lineup. The Falcons also have linebacker Tae Davis.

Patterson was limited in practice last week and was declared inactive 90 minutes before the start of the game against the Panthers.

The Packers could be without running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring).

